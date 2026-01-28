Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 73,549 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,549 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $226,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 109.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 197,725 shares worth $50,324,100. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $433.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $423.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

