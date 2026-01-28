AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $190,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,025,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,177,000 after acquiring an additional 607,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst endorsement on CNBC: Jason Snipe recommended staying long on AbbVie on CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” supporting near-term buyer interest. Article Title

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0%

ABBV opened at $221.66 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.84.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

