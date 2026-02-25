Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.60 and traded as low as GBX 3.50. Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 3.50, with a volume of 2,645 shares changing hands.

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Sutton Harbour Group alerts:

Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Sutton Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 23.46%.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries. It is also involved in the marine operations; and waterfront real estate regeneration, investment, and development businesses; and rental of investment properties, including office space, retail, and leisure facilities, as well as providing public car parking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.