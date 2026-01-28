Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $140.50 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $140,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,470.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $972.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,510.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,407.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

