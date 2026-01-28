Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading 17.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.65. 7,443,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,804,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40.

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.12.

Get Jangada Mines alerts:

Jangada Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jangada Mines Plc is a Brazilian focused mining project development company led by a team with deep industry, financial and in-country experience. Jangada has a dual growth strategy: to advance its 100%-owned Pitombeiras vanadium titanomagnetite (‘VTM’) Project in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast Region of Brazil to production; and to utilise its proven in-country and geological expertise to identify/acquire additional projects that it can rapidly advance to build value for shareholders.

The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.