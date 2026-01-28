Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading 17.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.65. 7,443,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,804,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40.
Jangada Mines Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.12.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
