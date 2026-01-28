Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Update

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,162 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 31st total of 31,411 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LANV opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Lanvin Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lanvin Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lanvin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) is a global luxury fashion company centered on the heritage French brand Lanvin. The group designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of upscale apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories and fragrances. Its product portfolio spans womenswear, menswear and unisex items, complemented by seasonal collections and signature handbag lines.

Founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin in Paris, Lanvin holds the distinction of being one of the oldest continually operating French couture houses.

Featured Stories

