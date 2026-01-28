Short Interest in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Drops By 63.7%

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 208,241 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 573,571 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3,416.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the second quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.