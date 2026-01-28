Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $141.90 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

FMBL opened at $8,347.49 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1-year low of $5,275.00 and a 1-year high of $8,401.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8,195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7,260.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $43.00 per share. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) is a community bank founded in 1907 and headquartered in Long Beach, California. As a wholly owned subsidiary of FMB Bancorp, the bank serves individuals, families and local businesses with a focus on personalized relationship banking. Its long history reflects a commitment to supporting the economic growth and development of the communities it serves.

The bank’s primary business activities include a broad range of commercial and retail banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.