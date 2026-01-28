Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF) Short Interest Update

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,430 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 18,626 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBUF. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

The Innovator Quarterly Trust Units (EBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. EBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

