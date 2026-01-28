Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 and last traded at GBX 431.75, with a volume of 753862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433.50.
Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 0.7%
The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 414.54.
About Fidelity European Trust
The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent. It follows a consistent bottom-up approach, seeking to identify companies able to grow dividends over a three to five-year horizon.
Viewed as a whole, the European Union is the world’s second largest economy and home to some of the strongest, most stable and resilient companies.
