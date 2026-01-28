Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 222,648,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 169,510,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

