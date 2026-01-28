Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 26,417 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $9,661,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting Interactive Brokers Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and rising estimates — IBKR reported an EPS and revenue beat for the latest quarter with revenue up ~18.5% year?over?year; analysts have raised near?term earnings estimates, supporting upside momentum. Read More.

Earnings beat and rising estimates — IBKR reported an EPS and revenue beat for the latest quarter with revenue up ~18.5% year?over?year; analysts have raised near?term earnings estimates, supporting upside momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum & buy?side attention — Zacks added IBKR to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list and to new Strong Buy lists, signaling bullish momentum from quant/analyst screens. Upgrades and higher targets from brokers have reinforced demand. Read More.

Momentum & buy?side attention — Zacks added IBKR to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list and to new Strong Buy lists, signaling bullish momentum from quant/analyst screens. Upgrades and higher targets from brokers have reinforced demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: customer growth and engagement — Coverage from The Motley Fool highlights IBKR’s ongoing account additions and higher client engagement, a bullish signal for recurring revenue and trading volumes. Read More.

Fundamentals: customer growth and engagement — Coverage from The Motley Fool highlights IBKR’s ongoing account additions and higher client engagement, a bullish signal for recurring revenue and trading volumes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript posted — the Q4 / FY2026 call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary, guidance and detail on margin and client metrics. Read the full transcript for nuance on outlook and capital deployment. Read More.

Earnings call transcript posted — the Q4 / FY2026 call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary, guidance and detail on margin and client metrics. Read the full transcript for nuance on outlook and capital deployment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend & yield context — IBKR declared a quarterly dividend (small yield ~0.4%); while not a major driver, it supports shareholder returns and can be a modest positive for income investors. Read More.

Dividend & yield context — IBKR declared a quarterly dividend (small yield ~0.4%); while not a major driver, it supports shareholder returns and can be a modest positive for income investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by Vice Chairman Earl Nemser — Nemser sold large blocks on Jan. 22–23 (reported sales of 100,000 and 145,000 shares at ~$76–$78, totaling roughly $19M). Market commentary notes these were not under a 10b5?1 plan, which can be interpreted as a discretionary (bearish) signal, though motives can vary. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,750. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.