Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Short Interest Update

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,222 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 3,304 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.85. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

Get Pacer American Energy Independence ETF alerts:

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the American Energy Independence index. The fund tracks an index of US and Canadian MLPs involved in midstream energy infrastructure. USAI was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.