Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declines By 62.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,263 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 113,679 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 128,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.4949 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

