Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average is $182.27. The company has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

