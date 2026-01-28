Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Critical Survey

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) and Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransUnion and Click”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $4.18 billion 3.80 $284.30 million $2.14 38.30 Click $10.71 million 0.53 -$1.02 million N/A N/A

Profitability

TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

This table compares TransUnion and Click’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 9.47% 16.05% 6.55% Click N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransUnion and Click, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 1 4 7 1 2.62 Click 1 0 0 0 1.00

TransUnion currently has a consensus price target of $101.08, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given TransUnion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransUnion is more favorable than Click.

Summary

TransUnion beats Click on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, technology, commerce and communications, insurance, media, services and collections, tenant and employment, and public sectors. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. It serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Click

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

