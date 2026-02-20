Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.72 and traded as high as $33.93. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 121,786 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMOS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chipmos Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan?based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back?end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system?on?chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

