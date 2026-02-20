Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.31 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $408.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.70. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

