7,664 Shares in AGCO Corporation $AGCO Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,979,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,301.76. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Trading Up 0.4%

AGCO stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

