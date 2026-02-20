Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2026 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

2/13/2026 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Crocs was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/13/2026 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Crocs had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

2/3/2026 – Crocs had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/26/2026 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

1/22/2026 – Crocs had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/12/2026 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

1/7/2026 – Crocs had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – Crocs had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/30/2025 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Crocs had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Crocs had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

