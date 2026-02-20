eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.68.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,282 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong Q1 guidance — eBay reported Q4 non?GAAP EPS of $1.41 vs. $1.35 expected and revenue above estimates; management issued Q1 EPS and revenue guidance above consensus, which supports near?term earnings momentum. Article Title

Q4 beat and strong Q1 guidance — eBay reported Q4 non?GAAP EPS of $1.41 vs. $1.35 expected and revenue above estimates; management issued Q1 EPS and revenue guidance above consensus, which supports near?term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands Gen?Z exposure — eBay agreed to buy Depop from Etsy for ~$1.2B in cash, giving it a foothold in secondhand fashion and younger buyers that could boost GMV and ad/commerce monetization over time. Article Title

Depop acquisition expands Gen?Z exposure — eBay agreed to buy Depop from Etsy for ~$1.2B in cash, giving it a foothold in secondhand fashion and younger buyers that could boost GMV and ad/commerce monetization over time. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns lifted — Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (?7% increase) and authorized an incremental $2.0B repurchase program, signaling capital?return confidence. Article Title

Shareholder returns lifted — Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (?7% increase) and authorized an incremental $2.0B repurchase program, signaling capital?return confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price?target increases — Multiple firms (Needham, Baird, Wells Fargo, Evercore, Goldman Sachs among others) raised targets or upgraded coverage following the results/Depop deal, adding buying interest. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and price?target increases — Multiple firms (Needham, Baird, Wells Fargo, Evercore, Goldman Sachs among others) raised targets or upgraded coverage following the results/Depop deal, adding buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report shows no clear change — a short?interest entry in the feed is effectively zero/invalid and provides no actionable signal on positioning. (Data appears unreliable.)

Short?interest report shows no clear change — a short?interest entry in the feed is effectively zero/invalid and provides no actionable signal on positioning. (Data appears unreliable.) Negative Sentiment: Heavy put option activity — unusually large volume of put buys was reported around the print, which can reflect hedging or bearish speculative positioning and adds short?term downside pressure. Article Title

Heavy put option activity — unusually large volume of put buys was reported around the print, which can reflect hedging or bearish speculative positioning and adds short?term downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Near?term dilution and margin pressure flagged — management and analysts note the Depop deal will be a low single?digit drag to near?term non?GAAP operating income with accretion only later (and Q4 gross margin slipped due to investments like managed shipping/Authenticity). Article Title

Near?term dilution and margin pressure flagged — management and analysts note the Depop deal will be a low single?digit drag to near?term non?GAAP operating income with accretion only later (and Q4 gross margin slipped due to investments like managed shipping/Authenticity). Negative Sentiment: Insider and some institutional selling — recent filings cited notable insider sales and large institutional rebalancing in Q4, which can cap upside if persistent. Article Title

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.