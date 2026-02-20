Brokerages Set The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI) Target Price at $8.00

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BODI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Beachbody from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Beachbody from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beachbody to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BODI

Beachbody Trading Down 6.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BODI opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BODI. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beachbody in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Beachbody during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beachbody by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beachbody Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beachbody is a consumer-oriented health and fitness company based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon, the company originally gained prominence through at-home workout programs distributed on DVD. Over time, Beachbody has transitioned much of its content delivery to a subscription-based digital platform, offering on-demand streaming of exercise routines, meal plans and wellness coaching.

The company’s portfolio includes a range of branded fitness programs—such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Body Beast—alongside nutrition and supplement products marketed under the Beachbody Nutrition brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.