American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.35 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DCH. Zacks Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.
American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3%
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
American Axle & Manufacturing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting American Axle & Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $10.35 price target (about ~47% above the current price), signaling analyst conviction in upside from current levels. This is a clear positive catalyst for DCH as it can attract buyer interest and institutional flows.
- Positive Sentiment: BWS Financial reiterated a “Buy” rating on DCH, reinforcing the bullish analyst narrative and supporting demand for the shares. BWS Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several comparative and analytical pieces from AmericanBankingNews discuss DCH versus peers and review its financials — these increase visibility but mostly provide context rather than a direct catalyst. Representative links: Analyzing American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) and The Competition, Head-To-Head Survey: American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) and The Competition, Analyzing American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) & QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ)
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its expectations for American Axle & Manufacturing, which likely contributed to downward pressure on the stock by reducing near-term analyst support and investor confidence. Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Stock Price
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.
Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.
