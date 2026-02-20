American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.35 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DCH. Zacks Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

NYSE DCH opened at $7.03 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $834.46 million, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

