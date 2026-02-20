TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives $63.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $82,641.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,794.22. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $47,941.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $97,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,806,000 after buying an additional 167,599 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.81. TriNet Group has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $88.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.81%.

TriNet Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

