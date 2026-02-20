Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.98 and traded as high as C$14.31. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.05, with a volume of 15,097 shares trading hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$133.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.98.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.42%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services. The company’s brands include Royal LePage and Via Capitale and Johnston and Daniel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.