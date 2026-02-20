Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.6667.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $264.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,971,443.88. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $527,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,710. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 510,836 shares of company stock worth $33,603,060 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 372,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 158,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,238 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

