Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,925 and last traded at GBX 2,896, with a volume of 276567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,901.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,875 to GBX 2,849 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,610 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 to GBX 2,950 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,928.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,791.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,701.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 101 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Trent had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758, for a total value of £606,760. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK’s regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

