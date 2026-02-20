Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,354,874,000 after buying an additional 2,894,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,085,244,000 after buying an additional 862,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,091,000 after acquiring an additional 828,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 213.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,158,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,492,000 after acquiring an additional 788,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. 296,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.57.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

