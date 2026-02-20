ICL Group Ltd. $ICL is Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,759,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,588 shares during the quarter. ICL Group makes up 6.3% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 1.35% of ICL Group worth $111,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 2,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.43. 77,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,568. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

