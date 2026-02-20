Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.7% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $843.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

