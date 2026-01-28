Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.0 million-$825.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $901.5 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Qorvo by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 158.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qorvo by 56.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

Further Reading

