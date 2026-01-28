Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Strong-Buy Rating

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $13.00 on Monday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Greencore Group plc is a leading manufacturer of convenience foods, specializing in ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, soups, and other chilled and frozen meal solutions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company serves major grocery retailers, foodservice operators, and export markets across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. Its product portfolio spans breakfast items, on-the-go snacks, and meal components designed to meet evolving consumer demands for freshness, quality, and convenience.

Established in 1991 following the privatization of state-owned food interests in Ireland, Greencore has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

