SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mativ comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mativ during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mativ by 186.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 939.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Down 1.3%

MATV stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $684.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Mativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mativ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mativ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.