Pecaut & CO. Sells 45,116 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,116 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,315,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,883,000 after buying an additional 191,453 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,831,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,670,000 after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,962,000 after acquiring an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 3,752,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,057,000 after acquiring an additional 190,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,892,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,634,000 after purchasing an additional 452,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

