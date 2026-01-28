V.F.’s (VFC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities set a $14.50 price target on V.F. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $18.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.

V.F. stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in V.F. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 647,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 60,619 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 43.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,148 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Q3 EPS and revenue beat — VF reported stronger-than-expected results (EPS ~ $0.58 vs. ~$0.46 consensus; revenue ~$2.876B vs. ~$2.79B est.), showing demand strength in footwear, bags and lifestyle apparel.

Transformation progress / margin expansion / debt reduction — VF highlighted that its turnaround is delivering revenue growth, expanding margins and reducing debt, which improves the company's cash-flow outlook and reduces balance-sheet risk.

Dividend declared — Management declared a dividend alongside results, which supports income-seeking investors and signals confidence in cash generation.

Q4 revenue guidance roughly in line — VF updated fourth-quarter revenue guidance to about $2.1–$2.2B, which tracks near consensus and suggests management is aiming for stability rather than an acceleration next quarter.

Analyst picture mixed but tilted positive — Several firms have buy/overweight ratings and a median six?month target near the high-teens; analysts will update models after the quarter, so near-term revisions could move the stock.

Unusual put buying ahead of the report — Large volume of put options was observed (tens of thousands of contracts), signaling some investor hedging or bearish bets that could amplify downside if sentiment shifts.

High leverage and valuation remain risks — VF's debt-to-equity is elevated and its trailing P/E is high versus peers, so outcomes need to meaningfully improve to justify the multiple; any slowdown could pressure the stock.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

