Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BURBY opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc is a British luxury fashion house renowned for its distinctive designs and iconic outerwear. The company’s product portfolio encompasses ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, handbags, accessories, footwear, fragrances and beauty items. Burberry is particularly famous for its classic trench coat, crafted from its patented gabardine fabric, and the signature checked pattern that has become a global emblem of luxury.

Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry in Basingstoke, England, the company initially specialized in weatherproof garments and outdoor attire.

