Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Safehold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SAFE opened at $13.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 36.91 and a quick ratio of 36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.84. Safehold has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 29.67%.The company had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 928.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 117.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Safehold by 179.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

