Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Volkswagen stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Volkswagen has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $93.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

