American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.500–0.100 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised its 2026 profit outlook and cited stronger premium and corporate demand, which underpins management’s upbeat view for the year and helps justify a higher forward valuation. American Airlines forecasts 2026 profit above estimates on strong premium demand
- Positive Sentiment: Record top-line: American reported record Q4 revenue of $14.0B and full-year revenue of $54.6B, cut total debt by ~$2.1B in 2025, and guided to >$2B free cash flow for 2026 — balance-sheet improvements that reduce financial risk over the medium term. American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management says corporate and premium leisure travelers drove record revenue and bookings strengthened meaningfully in January, supporting company guidance for double-digit early-2026 revenue intake and higher-margin recovery. American Airlines Says Corporate and Premium Travelers Drove Record Revenue in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guide set to $1.70–$2.70 (company midpoint below some street estimates) — helpful as a longer-term target but leaves room for analyst revisions depending on Q1 results and storm recovery. American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights diverging ETF/peer performance (AAL vs. some competitors) and a mixed analyst stance — a reminder that relative network moves (e.g., United expanding at O’Hare) could pressure or benefit AAL depending on competitive execution. American Airlines, JetBlue Earnings Highlight Diverging Paths For Airline ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed materially: Q4 EPS $0.16 vs. consensus ~$0.38 and Q4 revenue slightly below estimates — results show compressed profitability (net income plunged year-over-year), which is driving near-term investor disappointment. American Airlines (AAL) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance and operations hit: management set Q1 2026 EPS to an adjusted loss of ($0.50)–($0.10) (worse than some estimates) and warned Storm Fern caused >9,000 cancellations and a Q1 revenue hit (~$150–$200M) plus a capacity reduction — these factors raise downside risk to short-term cash flow and margins. American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption: the company and press note that Winter Storm Fern (and shutdown impacts) have materially disrupted service — concentrated impact at DFW — and rising unit costs (CASM-ex up) could pressure margins until recovery completes. American Airlines Recovers Slowly From Fern As Crews Can’t Reach Planes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,709,023 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $75,414,000 after buying an additional 316,143 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729,689 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,922,000 after buying an additional 609,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,692 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,649,509 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 333,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.
The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.
