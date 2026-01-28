The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $149,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,031,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,524,000 after buying an additional 466,187 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,017,000 after buying an additional 403,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $898.00.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.62, for a total value of $1,617,529.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,975.06. This represents a 26.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 84,395 shares of company stock valued at $80,824,289 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $929.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

