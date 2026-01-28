Truist Financial Corp Acquires 20,439 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $162,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.3127 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

