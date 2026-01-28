Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $300.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

