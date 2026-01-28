Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $141,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $143.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

