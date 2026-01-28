Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,000 Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 28,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

