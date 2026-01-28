Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Price

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $190.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.49.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $196.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

