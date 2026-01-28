Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.21 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $367.69 million and $11.21 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,860,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

