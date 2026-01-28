J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

