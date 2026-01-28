Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 470,093 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470,093 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $90.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.