J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 103.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,833,000 after buying an additional 1,550,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $238.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $239.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

