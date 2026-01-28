Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Raised by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.4% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $430.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. President Capital decreased their target price on Tesla from $529.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.77.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

