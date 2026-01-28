Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Raised by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.4% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of TSLA opened at $430.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla
Insider Activity at Tesla
In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst and product catalysts — Wedbush reiterated an Outperform and a $600 target, highlighting improving delivery trends and Tesla’s “AI transformation”; Dan Ives says FSD adoption could surge above 50%, and multiple CEO updates point to progress on robotaxis and Optimus that could re?rate the stock if confirmed. Wedbush Outperform Dan Ives on FSD Musk updates
- Positive Sentiment: Third?party ecosystem tailwinds — Lemonade’s autonomous?car insurance product and other partners may lower operating friction and boost the commercial case for FSD/robotaxi usage and monetization. Lemonade insurance
- Neutral Sentiment: Event risk and positioning — Mega?cap earnings (including Tesla) and a Fed decision are tightening volatility expectations; traders expect a meaningful post?earnings move, so short?term swings may be driven more by guidance than by current revenues. Mega?cap earnings piece
- Neutral Sentiment: Potential product catalyst timing — Markets are watching for an FSD Gen 3 reveal (rumored for February); confirmation would be a material upside catalyst but timing and rollout details remain uncertain. FSD Gen 3 rumor
- Negative Sentiment: Sales and market?share pressure in Europe — Data show gasoline registrations fell while BEVs rose and BYD sharply increased European registrations; Tesla’s European volumes declined significantly in 2025, spotlighting competitive erosion. BYD surge / Europe sales
- Negative Sentiment: Brand?value decline and investor caution — Brand Finance and other reports show a multi?year drop in Tesla’s brand value; several analysts are cautious or on Hold ahead of Q4, citing delivery softness and margin pressure. Brand value drop Analyst caution
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings/operational risk — Street models expect lower Q4 EPS and revenue vs. year?ago; media and analysts warn the quarter could look “ugly,” amplifying downside if guidance disappoints. Earnings preview
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and regulatory scrutiny around robotaxis — Austin rollout and unsupervised robotaxi availability have drawn scrutiny and practical limits, undercutting the near?term revenue case for transport?as?a?service. Robotaxi delays & scrutiny
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- BSEM: A $25.50 Price Target, and Nasdaq on the Horizon!
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.